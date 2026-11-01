Body of missing police officer found floating in River Yala

The body of a police officer who went missing nearly two weeks ago has been discovered floating along the banks of River Yala in Siaya County.

The deceased, identified as Police Constable Mannaseh Olambwe Ndakala, 46, was attached to Emusire Police Station in Emuhaya Sub-County, Vihiga County.

The body was discovered on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at around 5:30 pm in Omindo Village, Gem Sub-County, after a resident grazing livestock near the river spotted it floating along the riverbank.

According to police, the resident alerted the village elder, who subsequently informed the area assistant chief.

Officers from Yala Police Station, led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), together with the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) Gem and his counterpart from Emuhaya, proceeded to the scene.

The body was retrieved from the river with the assistance of members of the public. It was found fully dressed and partially decomposed, with signs of decomposition affecting the soft tissues.

The deceased’s brother positively identified the body.

Police established that the officer had gone missing on October 17, 2026, with a missing person report subsequently recorded at Emusire Police Station on October 22, 2026, at 5:30 pm.

The scene was processed and photographed before the body was transferred to Coptic Private Hospital Mortuary in Luanda, Vihiga County, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The investigation has been taken over by the SCCIO Emuhaya in view of the earlier report concerning the officer’s disappearance.

The circumstances surrounding the officer’s disappearance and death remain under investigation.

Elsewhere, a 13-year-old boy drowned in Magundo River in Mianzini area, Rabai Sub-County, Kilifi County.

The deceased was reportedly found dead following a drowning incident on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Police officers visited the scene and retrieved the boy’s body from the river.

The report indicated that the deceased was a child with an intellectual disability.

Police established that the body had no visible physical injuries.

It was subsequently moved to Coast General Hospital Mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

And a man believed to be approximately 30 years old was killed in a hit-and-run road accident along the Northern Bypass near Windsor Roundabout in Nairobi.

The accident occurred on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at around 7:45 pm, with the motorist involved reportedly fleeing the scene.

Members of the public alerted officers after discovering a lifeless body lying beside the road near Windsor Roundabout, along the stretch facing Ruaka.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body of a middle-aged man with visible injuries to the head on the right side of the road.

Preliminary investigations established that an unidentified motor vehicle had knocked down the pedestrian from behind before the driver fled without stopping to assist the victim.

The scene was documented and the necessary procedures undertaken before the body was moved to the City Mortuary.

The body is being preserved pending identification and a postmortem examination as police pursue the motorist involved in the fatal accident.