China Removes Visa Appointments for Kenyans

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya announced Monday it had removed visa appointments for Kenyans, effective November 20, 2023.

In a statement on Monday, the embassy said the move will ease the process for local travelers to the East Asian economic powerhouse.

“In order to further facilitate the exchange of China and Kenya, the Chinese Embassy in Kenya will completely cancel visa appointments from November 20, 2023,” read part of the statement.

The embassy said Kenyans seeking a Chinese visa to submit their applications directly to the Visa application service centre in Nairobi.

However, all applications should be done during working hours

In addition to that the Embassy also noted that the processing time and fees will remain unchanged.

Last month, president Ruto and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks, on the sidelines of the Belt and Roads Summit.

The leaders agreed that cooperation between the two countries has been rewarding.

They also agreed to further strengthen the strategic working relationship between the two countries.