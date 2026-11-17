Chief Justice Martha Koome has called for early preparations, independence and efficiency in resolving political party disputes ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Koome made the remarks during the swearing-in of 18 newly appointed Ad Hoc Members of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT), a move aimed at strengthening the institution’s capacity to handle disputes within political parties.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya.

The Chief Justice said the Tribunal plays a critical role in safeguarding Kenya’s constitutional democracy, noting that the credibility of elections is partly determined by how political parties manage their internal affairs, conduct nominations and resolve disagreements.

She urged the Tribunal to build on the progress made during the 2022 electoral cycle to strengthen public confidence in electoral justice and ensure timely resolution of political party disputes.

Koome commended the Tribunal for hearing and determining 314 disputes during the 2022 pre-election period.

The Tribunal’s capacity during that period was supported by the deployment of 18 Ad Hoc Members, the establishment of eight panels across seven stations and the adoption of technology, including electronic filing, the Case Tracking System and virtual hearings.

She said the measures improved access to justice and demonstrated the importance of institutional preparedness, innovation and adequate staffing in resolving electoral disputes.

Looking ahead to the 2027 polls, Koome called for comprehensive early preparations, enhanced training for Tribunal members, stronger case management systems, continued decentralisation and improved quality of decisions.

She emphasised that electoral justice should not only be delivered promptly but must also be legally sound.

The Chief Justice said decisions should be well reasoned, consistent with established jurisprudence and supported by effective remedies.

She also urged political parties to strengthen their internal dispute resolution mechanisms and called for closer coordination among institutions to minimise uncertainty in handling electoral disputes.

The Registrar of Tribunals, working with the PPDT, the Judiciary Committee on Elections and the Kenya Judiciary Academy, was tasked with developing a comprehensive 2027 readiness plan.

The plan will cover training, staffing, technology, regional operations, public communication and performance standards.

Addressing the newly sworn-in members, Koome reminded them that their oath carried an obligation to uphold independence, impartiality and integrity, particularly when handling politically sensitive disputes.

She urged them to resist political pressure, personal interests and external influence, saying their decisions should be guided by the Constitution, the law and evidence.

Koome reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to providing the institutional support needed to strengthen the Tribunal and ensure accessible, efficient and credible electoral justice.

The 18 appointments comprise nine members under Section 39A(1)(a) and another nine under Section 39A(1)(b) of the Political Parties Act.

Those appointed under Section 39A(1)(a) are Brian Nyabuti Onderi, George Ngugi Gathuka, Joyann Makena Mbwiria, Maulline Gragau, Ogada Alvin Meso, Ruth Akoth Otieno, Abigael Buyanzi Samin, Bennette Wamwene Nzamba and Jane Wanjiku Ngochi.

The members appointed under Section 39A(1)(b) are Victor Kiari Machoka, Mohamed Omar Haji, Antony Mmbaya Lumula, Alfred Otieno Onde, Namae Rose Sitati, Boaz Oyoo Were, Andrew G. Waruhiu, Joseph Riwongole Ngoriakou and Isaiah Sifuna Walubengo.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal is mandated to resolve disputes between members of political parties, political parties and their members, and disputes between political parties.

It also handles disputes between independent candidates and political parties, as well as disputes arising from coalition agreements, in accordance with the law.

The Tribunal provides a specialised forum for resolving political party disputes and promotes internal party democracy, accountability and compliance with constitutional and statutory requirements.

The swearing-in of the new members comes as Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election, when political party nominations and internal disputes are expected to form a key part of the electoral process.