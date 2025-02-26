Court halts revocation of Prof Anangwe as UON council chairperson 

The High Court halted the revocation of Prof. Amukowa Anangwe’s appointment as Chairperson of the Council of the University of Nairobi.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued the temporary orders pending the hearing and determination of an application filed challenging gazette noticed that revoked Anangwe’s appointment

Prof Anangwe who has sued Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, argued that the decision was unlawful.

Anangwe through his lawyer Abdirazak Mohamed, alleged that the Universities Act does not grant the CS the authority to interfere with the management of the University Council.

In the ruling, the court restrained CS Ogamba from implementing Gazette Notice No. 1957, dated February 21, which had revoked Prof. Anangwe’s appointment.

The court further directed that no other person should be appointed as Chair of the Council until the case is determined.

Additionally, the judge barred CS Ogamba from preventing Prof. Anangwe from accessing the council office or carrying out his duties.

The court also maintained his status as Chairperson, as established by a previous Gazette Notice No. 6767 dated May 23, 2023, which appointed him to a three-year term.

“Pending the inter parties hearing and determination of the Petitioner’s Notice of Motion Application dated 25/02/2025, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the Respondents and the Interested Party from implementing Gazette Notice No. 1957 dated 21/02/2025

revoking the Petitioner/Applicant’s appointment as Chairperson of the Council of the Interested Party; and Gazette Notice No. 1957 dated 21/02/2025 revoking the Petitioner/Applicant’s appointment as Chairperson of the Council of the Interested Party is consequently stayed,” ruled the court.

The respondents have been ordered to respond to the petition by March 14, while any rejoinders must be filed by March 28,

A mention of the case has been scheduled for April 2, 2025, to confirm compliance and set a hearing date.

The issue stems from the demands issued by Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU).

They issued a seven-day strike notice to the University of Nairobi (UoN), demanding the immediate disbandment of the university council over claims of mismanagement and looting.

The union led by its chairperson, Dr Richard Bosire, called for the removal of Anangwe, whom they accused of sabotaging operations.

“We shall stop all activity at the university in seven days. The University of Nairobi is dying because of looting,” UASU warned in a press conference on Wednesday.

According to UASU, powerful government officials are plotting to seize university land located opposite the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and near Hotel Boulevard on James Gichuru Road.

The land hosts graduate apartments, and the union claims its loss has cost the university billions. They are now calling for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the matter.

The union further alleged that the university council is blocking the acting vice-chancellor from performing her duties, creating power struggles that facilitate looting.

UASU had called on CS Ogamba to act immediately.

“We call upon CS Migos Ogamba to take quick action because we are not ready to watch and see the university die before our eyes,” UASU said.

The union gave a seven-day notice, threatening to call for strike if Prof Anangwe is not removed from the position.