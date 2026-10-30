DCI unveils election crime crackdown plan ahead of 2027 polls

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has outlined its investigative preparedness strategy for the 2027 General Election, with a particular focus on dismantling criminal gangs suspected of involvement in election-related violence.

DCI Director of Operations Samson Kiptum on Thursday briefed senior police commanders on the Directorate’s plans to detect, investigate and disrupt criminal activities that could threaten the security and credibility of the forthcoming elections.

Kiptum, representing the Director of Criminal Investigations, addressed Regional, Formation and County Commanders during a two-day National Police Service election security preparedness sensitisation meeting at the National Police Leadership Academy (NPLA) in Ngong, Nairobi.

The meeting, running from October 29 to 30, 2026, brings together senior police leadership to review operational plans, assess emerging security threats and strengthen coordination ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kiptum identified criminal gangs as a major security concern, warning that they could be hired to intimidate voters, attack political rallies, harass candidates and disrupt electoral activities.

He emphasised that dismantling such networks requires targeting their leadership and financial structures rather than concentrating solely on street-level operatives.

Under the proposed approach, investigators will map gang leaders, command hierarchies, financiers, hideouts and methods of operation before pursuing intelligence-led and evidence-based investigations against individuals responsible for organising, recruiting and financing criminal activities.

Commanders were also urged to strengthen intelligence sharing, coordinate operations and establish early-warning mechanisms linked to the electoral calendar to identify and address potential security threats before they escalate.

Kiptum further called for closer collaboration with local communities, Nyumba Kumi structures and community leaders to improve intelligence gathering and enhance public participation in maintaining security.

The wider National Police Service preparedness programme seeks to strengthen intelligence-led deployment, operational coordination and timely responses to security incidents while safeguarding public order and citizens’ constitutional rights.

The DCI said it remains committed to proactively detecting and investigating electoral offences that could undermine public confidence, public safety and the integrity of the 2027 General Election.

The sensitisation meeting comes as security agencies begin intensifying preparations for the next electoral cycle, with police leadership seeking to establish coordinated mechanisms for preventing violence and responding to emerging threats.