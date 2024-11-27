Driver Crushes and Kills Conductor While Reversing in Gikomba

A driver who was reversing crushed and killed his conductor in an accident at the Gikomba bus stop in Nairobi.

The incident happened on November 25 as the driver reversed his matatu along Kware Road near Kirima House, police said.

The crew was getting ready to pick up passengers when the accident happened.

Police said the conductor was guiding his driver to reverse from the bus stop when he accidentally crushed him against a wall.

The conductor identified as Joseph Karanja, 28 sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The body was moved to the City morgue for postmortem examination as police said they had commenced investigations into the same.

Elsewhere in Bungoma, a driver died after he lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road before landing in a ditch. Police said two of his unknown loaders sustained serious injuries and were rushed to an unknown hospital for medical treatment.

In the Salgaa area, Nakuru County, a motorcycle rider died on the spot in a collision with a lorry.

Police said they are investigating the incident and that the body was moved to the mortuary.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise amid calls for action to tame the trend. Many others are left with serious injuries after the accidents.

There is an ongoing campaign to address the menace.