FIFA declares Mariga FKF meeting illegal 

World governing body FIFA has declared illegal a scheduled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) executive meeting that was to be held on November 4.

The meeting has been convened by the federation’s vice president Macdonald Mariga.

However in a letter sent to the federation on Monday by Bruno Comicholi the Senior Governance Manager at FIFA, the world body said the convenor of the meeting has not followed laid down procedures.

“We acknowledge receipt of your correspondence concerning the executive meeting scheduled for November 4,” says the letter addressed to FKF President Hussein Mohammed.

It continues:”In this regard we recall that article 38 of the FKF constitution governs the convening and holding of NEC meetings and sets out the relevant statutory requirements to be observed in this respect.

“Based on documentation issued we understand that the convocation issued on October 27 for the November 4 meeting relies on a request originally submitted on May 27,” adds the letter.

“Documentation issued further proves that FKF already held a NEC meeting on July 11 following the May request.

The Fifa official further argues that two of the original signatories of the letter written in May have since withdrawn their request for the aforementioned request.

“It would appear therefore that the May 26 request can no longer be relied upon as a valid procedure for the November 4 meeting, he argues.

“In light of the foregoing and in order to comply with the FKF constitution we request that the federation refrain from going ahead with the November 4 meeting,” he concluded.

The latest development is a big blow to the faction led by Mariga coming just days before the November 7 Special General Meeting (SGM) in Meru.

There are factions fighting in the FKF which has crippled operations of the federation.