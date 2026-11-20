Former Aldai Member of Parliament and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Samuel Kipyebei Arap Ng’eny has died.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced his death on Friday, November 20, while conveying condolences to his family and the people of Aldai Constituency in Nandi County.

Ng’eny served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly between 1983 and 1988.

In his condolence message, Wetang’ula praised the former legislator for his contribution to parliamentary democracy, describing him as a leader who served the House with dignity, wisdom and commitment.

“Ng’eny served this House with dignity, wisdom and steadfast commitment to parliamentary democracy. As Deputy Speaker, he presided with fairness, humility and respect for procedure, earning the admiration of Members across the political divide,” Wetang’ula said.

Beyond his parliamentary career, Ng’eny was a prominent educationist. He served as the first Black principal of Kapsabet Boys High School, where he helped shape generations of students.

He also served as a commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Kenya and a director at the Kenya Tea Development Agency.

Ng’eny was also a devoted leader in the Anglican Church of Kenya and a respected elder in the Nandi community.

“On behalf of the National Assembly, and on my own behalf, I convey my heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Mama Betty Ng’eny, his children, relatives, friends, the people of Aldai, Nandi County, and the entire nation,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker wished the family strength and comfort as they mourned the former legislator.

“To Mama Betty and the entire family, I pray that God grants you strength, comfort and peace in this difficult moment. May you find solace in the rich legacy he leaves behind,” he added.