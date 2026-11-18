A four-year-old girl who went missing after being lured away from a playground in Malaa, Machakos County, has been rescued in an intelligence-led operation, with four suspects arrested over her kidnapping.

The girl, Joy Love Wangare, was playing with other children in an open field near her home when a woman wearing a hijab approached and lured her away on the pretext of taking her to a nearby shop to buy sugar and chocolate.

The woman reportedly assured the other children that they would return shortly. However, Joy never came back, prompting her mother to raise the alarm after being informed that her daughter had been taken away.

The mother immediately reported the incident to the police, triggering an intensive search and investigation by detectives.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives from Matungulu, acting on crucial intelligence, tracked down the first suspect, Doreen Gacheri Kimathi, alias Farhiya Gacheri Kimathi, and arrested her in Tutua, Buuri West Sub-County, Meru County.

Further investigations led detectives to Utawala, Nairobi County, where three additional suspects were arrested in an operation near Quickmart Supermarket.

The suspects were identified as Robinson Chitechi Akungwi, believed to be the alleged mastermind behind the kidnapping; Faith Roe Wambua, who was found with the child and is accused of harbouring her; and Patrick Ruara Gichura, suspected of transporting the woman and the child.

The operation led to the safe rescue of Joy, who was found in fair condition and taken to Nguluni Health Centre for medical examination and assessment before being reunited with her parents.

The four suspects remain in police custody as detectives continue investigations ahead of their arraignment in court.