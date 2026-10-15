Health Ministry denies switching off Murang’a’s Afya Ke system

The Ministry of Health has denied allegations that it switched off the Afya Ke digital health system in Murang’a County, maintaining that it neither owns nor manages the platform.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the system was a private arrangement between the Murang’a County Government and its developers, adding that the Ministry had no control over the platform or access to its source code.

The clarification follows allegations by Murang’a Governor that the Ministry had disabled the system, raising concerns over the management of digital health services in the county.

Duale also dismissed claims that the Digital Health Agency (DHA) had refused to certify Afya Ke, stating that neither the system’s developers nor the county government had submitted an application for certification.

“The Ministry of Health has not switched off the Afya Ke system,” Duale said, urging the governor to refrain from making statements he described as misleading and likely to cause unnecessary concern among residents and healthcare stakeholders.

The Cabinet Secretary reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to supporting Murang’a and other county governments in advancing their digital health programmes.

He further assured residents that beneficiaries of the Social Health Authority (SHA) in Murang’a would continue accessing healthcare services without interruption through established SHA systems.

The dispute comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen digital health infrastructure and improve the delivery of healthcare services across the country.

The Ministry said it remained committed to ensuring continuity of care and supporting the effective implementation of digital health systems in all 47 counties.