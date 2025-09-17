Pregnancy is a special time, but it also comes with extra care and responsibility. During this period, a woman’s immune system naturally becomes weaker, making her more vulnerable to infections. Some infections may be mild, but others can affect both the mother and the unborn baby. Knowing how to protect yourself during pregnancy helps reduce health risks and promotes a safe journey to motherhood. Here is how to avoid infection during pregnancy.

Practice Good Hygiene

Washing your hands regularly with soap and clean water is one of the most effective ways to prevent infection. Always wash your hands after using the toilet, before eating, and after handling raw meat or pets. Good hygiene keeps harmful germs away and lowers your chances of catching infections. Eat Safe and Well-Cooked Foods

Foodborne infections are a common risk during pregnancy. Avoid undercooked meat, raw eggs, and unpasteurized milk or cheese. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating. Sticking to safe and properly cooked meals protects you from harmful bacteria and parasites that could harm your pregnancy. Stay Away from People Who Are Sick

If someone around you has a contagious illness such as flu, chickenpox, or measles, try to keep your distance. Pregnancy makes you more sensitive to certain viruses, and catching them can increase complications. Protecting yourself from sick individuals reduces unnecessary exposure. Keep Vaccinations Up to Date

Some vaccines are recommended during pregnancy to protect both you and your baby. For example, vaccines for flu and whooping cough are often advised. Speak with your healthcare provider about which vaccines are safe and necessary for you during this time. Maintain Proper Prenatal Care

Regular prenatal checkups allow doctors to monitor your health and detect infections early. Blood tests, urine tests, and other screenings help prevent or treat conditions before they become serious. Attending all appointments ensures both you and your baby remain safe. Avoid Risky Environments and Activities

During pregnancy, it is best to stay away from places with poor sanitation or high exposure to germs, such as dirty water sources. Also, avoid handling cat litter or soil without gloves, as they may carry parasites like toxoplasmosis. Taking precautions in your daily routine greatly reduces infection risks.

