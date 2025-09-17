Baking biscuits at home is a simple and rewarding experience. Using cake flour instead of regular flour can give your biscuits a lighter, softer texture because cake flour contains less protein, which makes baked goods tender. With the right ingredients and steps, you can easily prepare delicious biscuits that are perfect for tea time, breakfast, or as a snack. Here is how to bake biscuits with cake flour.

Gather the Ingredients

To make biscuits with cake flour, you will need:

2 cups of cake flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

½ cup of cold butter (cubed)

¾ cup of milk or buttermilk

These basic ingredients are easy to find and work well together for soft and fluffy biscuits.

Mix the Dry Ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir them together until they are evenly mixed. This step ensures the baking powder is spread throughout the flour, which helps the biscuits rise evenly in the oven. Cut in the Butter

Add the cold butter cubes to the dry mixture. Use your fingertips, a fork, or a pastry cutter to blend the butter into the flour until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs. Keeping the butter cold is important because it helps create flaky layers in the biscuits. Add the Milk or Buttermilk

Slowly pour in the milk or buttermilk while stirring gently. Mix until the dough just comes together. Be careful not to overmix, as this can make the biscuits dense instead of light and soft. Shape and Cut the Dough

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface. Gently press it into a flat circle about 1 inch thick. Use a biscuit cutter or a round glass to cut out biscuit shapes. Gather the remaining dough, reshape it, and cut out more biscuits. Bake the Biscuits

Place the biscuits on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C (400°F) for 12–15 minutes or until golden brown on top. Remove them from the oven and allow them to cool slightly before serving.

