Roblox allows players to connect with others, explore games together, and keep up with people they enjoy playing with. If you have found a player you like and want to follow them, the process is simple once you know where to look. Learning how to follow someone on Roblox will help you find their profile, keep track of their activity where privacy settings allow, and connect with other players. You can do this using the Roblox mobile app or website.

Start by opening Roblox on your phone, tablet, or computer. Make sure you are logged into your account.

Open the Roblox app or visit the Roblox website.

Enter your login details if necessary.

Ensure you have an internet connection.

Search for the Person

Find the player you want to follow by searching for their username.

Tap or click the search icon.

Enter their exact Roblox username.

Select the People or Users category if it appears.

Choose the correct player from the results.

Open Their Profile

Once you find the person, open their profile to view their available account information.

Check their username and avatar.

Confirm that you have selected the right person.

Look for the available profile actions.

Click the Follow or Add Friend Option

Depending on the options available on the profile, you may see a Follow button or an Add Friend button.

Click Follow if that option is available.

if that option is available. If you see Add Friend , select it to send a friend request.

, select it to send a friend request. If the request is accepted, you can connect as friends.

Roblox may change its interface, and following someone is not the same as adding them as a friend. The available options can also depend on account settings and platform features.

Check Your Connection

After following the player or sending a friend request, check the profile to see whether the action was successful.

Confirm whether the profile shows that you are following them, if supported.

Check your friend list if you sent a friend request.

Remember that some activity and profile information may be hidden by privacy settings.

Respect Their Privacy

When connecting with other Roblox players, respect their preferences and personal boundaries.

Do not repeatedly send requests if someone declines.

Avoid sharing personal information with strangers.

Use Roblox’s reporting and blocking tools if someone behaves inappropriately.

Also Read: How to Attract Your Crush