Learning how to give access to a Word document on Teams is useful when you want colleagues, classmates, or project members to read, edit, or collaborate on a document. Microsoft Teams allows you to share Word documents through chats, channels, and files stored in OneDrive or SharePoint. By adjusting the sharing permissions, you can control who opens the document and whether they can make changes.

First, open Microsoft Teams and find the Word document you want to share.

Open Microsoft Teams on your computer or phone.

Navigate to the relevant chat or team.

Select the Files tab in a channel, or find the document in the chat where it was shared.

Locate the Word document you want to give access to.

If the document is saved on your computer rather than in Teams, upload it to the appropriate chat or channel first.

Share the Word Document with Someone

You can share a document with a specific person through Teams.

Find the Word document in the chat or channel.

Click the three-dot menu next to the document.

Select Share or Copy link, depending on the options available.

Enter the recipient’s name or email address if prompted.

Choose the appropriate sharing permission.

Click Send or Apply to complete the process.

The recipient can then open the document using their authorised Microsoft account.

Give Someone Permission to Edit the Document

If you want another person to make changes to the Word document, ensure they have editing permission.

Open the document’s sharing options.

Select Manage access or the relevant permissions option.

Find the person’s existing access or create a new sharing invitation.

Choose Can edit if that option is available.

Save the changes or send the invitation.

If the recipient should only read the document, select Can view instead.

Share the Document Using OneDrive or SharePoint

Files shared in Teams are generally stored in OneDrive or SharePoint, depending on where they were uploaded.

To manage access:

Open the document’s location in OneDrive or SharePoint.

Select the document.

Click Share or Manage access.

Add the person’s email address or adjust their existing permissions.

Choose whether they can view or edit the document.

Apply the changes.

For a document shared in a Teams channel, the file is usually stored in that team’s SharePoint site. A document shared in a private chat is commonly stored in the sender’s OneDrive.

Check the Sharing Link Settings

If someone cannot open the document, review the link settings.

Open the document’s sharing options.

Check whether access is restricted to specific people or available to people in your organisation.

Confirm that the recipient’s account is included in the permitted access list.

If your organisation allows it, create a suitable link with the required permissions.

Some organisations block external sharing or restrict who can create sharing links. If the required option is unavailable, contact your Microsoft 365 administrator.

Confirm That the Recipient Can Open the Document

After granting access, ask the recipient to open the document from the Teams chat, channel, or invitation email.

If access is denied, verify that you shared the correct document, used the correct email address, and granted the intended permission. The recipient may need to sign in using the account that was given access.

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