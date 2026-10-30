Learning how to read heart rate is an important skill for monitoring a person’s health and understanding how well the heart is functioning. Heart rate refers to the number of times the heart beats in one minute and is usually measured in beats per minute (BPM). It can be checked manually by feeling the pulse or electronically using devices such as a pulse oximeter, smartwatch, or blood pressure monitor. Understanding how to interpret heart rate readings can help you identify unusual changes and know when medical attention may be necessary.

Heart rate measures how many times the heart contracts in one minute to pump blood around the body.

A normal resting heart rate for most adults is between 60 and 100 beats per minute. However, it can vary depending on age, physical activity, fitness level, medication, and health conditions.

For example:

60 BPM means the heart beats 60 times in one minute.

75 BPM means the heart beats 75 times in one minute.

100 BPM means the heart beats 100 times in one minute.

Learn How to Check Heart Rate Manually

You can measure heart rate by checking the pulse at the wrist or neck.

Follow these instructions:

Ask the person to sit and relax for a few minutes.

Place your index and middle fingers on the wrist below the base of the thumb.

Press gently until you feel the pulse.

Count the beats for 60 seconds.

Record the number of beats per minute.

You can also count for 30 seconds and multiply the result by two, although counting for a full minute is preferable when the pulse is irregular.

Read Heart Rate Using a Pulse Oximeter

A pulse oximeter is a small electronic device commonly placed on a finger.

To use it:

Switch on the device.

Place a clean finger inside the oximeter.

Keep the hand still.

Wait for the reading to stabilise.

Identify the number labelled PR or Pulse.

The PR reading represents the pulse rate in beats per minute. For example, PR 82 means the device has detected a pulse rate of 82 beats per minute.

Do not confuse PR with SpO2, which measures blood oxygen saturation.

Understand Normal Heart Rate Readings

For most adults, the normal resting heart rate is between 60 and 100 BPM.

Common readings include:

Below 60 BPM: May be normal in some physically fit people but can also indicate a slow heart rate.

60–100 BPM: Generally considered the normal resting range for adults.

Above 100 BPM: Considered a fast resting heart rate and may require assessment.

Children generally have higher normal heart rates than adults, so their readings should be interpreted according to their age.

Identify Factors That Affect Heart Rate

Heart rate can change throughout the day depending on what a person is doing and their health.

Factors that can increase heart rate include:

Physical exercise.

Fever and infections.

Stress, fear, or anxiety.

Dehydration.

Pain.

Certain medications and stimulants.

Heart rate may decrease during sleep or in people with good cardiovascular fitness. Some medications can also lower it.

Know When an Abnormal Reading Requires Attention

An unusual heart rate reading does not always mean that someone has a serious medical condition. However, persistent resting readings below 60 BPM or above 100 BPM should be assessed in the context of the person’s symptoms and medical history.

Seek urgent medical attention if an abnormal heart rate is accompanied by chest pain, severe difficulty breathing, fainting, or severe dizziness.

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