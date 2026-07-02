Kim Carnes is an American singer-songwriter with an estimated net worth of $8 million. Best known for her signature raspy voice and the global smash hit “Bette Davis Eyes,” Carnes has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades as both a recording artist and songwriter.

Although “Bette Davis Eyes” remains her defining hit, Carnes has built lasting wealth through album sales, songwriting royalties, touring, and compositions recorded by many of music’s biggest stars. Throughout her career, she has released 13 studio albums, earned multiple Grammy Awards, and written songs that have become hits across pop and country music.

Kim Carnes Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth July 20, 1945 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California

Early Life

Kim Carnes was born on July 20, 1945, in Los Angeles, California. Her mother worked as a hospital administrator, while her father was an attorney.

She developed a love for music at a remarkably young age and grew up in Pasadena, California, where future musician David Lindley lived nearby. Carnes attended San Marino High School, graduating in 1963, by which time she had already begun pursuing opportunities as a songwriter.

Early Music Career

Carnes signed her first publishing agreement in the early 1960s with producer Jimmy Bowen, giving her the opportunity to develop as both a songwriter and recording artist.

During this period, she shared demo sessions alongside emerging writers including Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and J. D. Souther.

In 1971, Carnes released her debut solo album, “Rest on Me,” while also performing songs featured in the cult classic film Vanishing Point. Around the same time, she became part of the studio group The Sugar Bears and collaborated with teen idol David Cassidy, writing songs and touring as his opening act.

Breakthrough Success

Carnes gradually gained recognition throughout the 1970s with albums including “Kim Carnes” and “Sailin’.”

One of her early songwriting triumphs came with “Love Comes from Unexpected Places,” which won the American Song Festival Grand Prize and later earned top honors at the Tokyo Song Festival.

Her reputation as a songwriter continued to grow as artists including Barbra Streisand recorded several of her compositions.

“Bette Davis Eyes”

Kim Carnes reached global superstardom in 1981 with her recording of “Bette Davis Eyes.”

The song became one of the year’s biggest international hits, spending nine consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping charts around the world.

Its success propelled her album “Mistaken Identity” to the top of the Billboard 200 and earned Carnes two of the music industry’s highest honors:

Grammy Award for Record of the Year

Grammy Award for Song of the Year

The song remains one of the defining pop recordings of the 1980s and continues to generate royalties decades after its release.

Interestingly, legendary actress Bette Davis personally contacted Carnes after hearing the song, expressing her admiration and beginning a friendship between the two women.

Other Hit Songs

Beyond “Bette Davis Eyes,” Carnes enjoyed numerous chart successes throughout the late 1970s and 1980s.

Some of her best-known recordings include:

Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer (with Kenny Rogers)

More Love

Crazy in the Night (Barking at Airplanes)

I’ll Be Here Where the Heart Is

Make No Mistake (He’s Mine) (with Barbra Streisand)

Her distinctive vocal style, often compared to those of Rod Stewart and Bonnie Tyler, helped distinguish her from other pop artists of her era.

Songwriting Career

Even as her recording career slowed in the 1990s, Carnes remained highly successful behind the scenes as a songwriter.

Her compositions have been recorded by artists including:

Reba McEntire

Vince Gill

Neil Diamond

Tim McGraw

Collin Raye

She also continued releasing her own music, including the album “Chasin’ Wild Trains” in 2004.

Awards

Throughout her career, Kim Carnes has received widespread recognition for both her singing and songwriting.

Her accomplishments include:

Two Grammy Awards

Multiple additional Grammy nominations

American Song Festival Grand Prize

Tokyo Song Festival Best Composition Award

She also participated in the historic 1985 charity recording “We Are the World,” joining dozens of music’s biggest stars to raise funds for famine relief in Africa.

Personal Life

Kim Carnes married songwriter Dave Ellingson in 1967.

The couple has collaborated on numerous songs throughout their careers and has two sons together. They have lived for many years in Nashville, Tennessee, where Carnes continues to write music.

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