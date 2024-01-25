Kindiki Transfers 12 County Commissioners, Recalls Five

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Thursday transferred 12 County Commissioners in changes.

He also recalled five others to the headquarters in a move seen aimed at addressing cases of insecurity in the areas.

Kindiki said this is aimed at enhancing service delivery within the National Government Administration cadres.

He said 24 other county commissioners will not be affected by the reorganisation announced January 25.

“The deployment has been re-organised as follows to take effect on 1st February 1, 2024,” he said.

Abdirisack Jaldesa was moved from Mombasa to Nyandarua and will be replaced by Mohamed Nur who had been moved from Tana River.

Erastus Mbui was transferred from Kitui to Laikipia and will be replaced by Kipchumba Rutto who had been moved from Busia.

Henry Wafula was transferred from Samburu to Makueni and replaced with Onesmus Kyatha who has been transferred from Nyamira.

Patrick Mukuria was moved from Murang’a to Kisii and replaced by Joshua Nkanatha who until the transfers served as the Kiambu County Commissioner.

Hiram Kahiro was moved from Ministry Headquarters at Harambee House to Kwale, while Apollo Okello was transferred from West Pokot and made the Personal Assistant to Rift Valley Regional Commissioner.

Others affected in the reshuffle are Susan Waweru who was moved from Nairobi to Siaya and Jacob Ouma who had been transferred from Turkana to Meru.

Those recalled to ministry headquarters were Mohamed Barre of Nyandarua, Joseph Kanyiri of Laikipia, Isaac Masinde of Narok, Tom Anjere of Kisii and Jude Wesonga of Kajiado. The areas have been experiencing cases of insecurity ranging from criminal gangs, political hooliganism and cattle rustling.

Kindiki promoted 12 deputy county commissioners to County Commissioners, in the latest reorganisation at the Ministry of Interior.

Kindiki noted that the promotions are subject to the concurrence of the Public Service Commission.

Those promoted include David Koskei (from Masinga to Tana River), Mohamed Ramadhani (from Trans Mara West to Garissa), Julius Kavita (from Kirinyaga Central to Turkana), Khalif Abdillahi (from Nakuru West to West Pokot), Reuben Lotiatia (from Mt Elgon to Narok), James Taari (from Kajiado North to Kajiado) and Mwangi Meru (from Kwale to Kakamega).

Others are Mwachaunga Chaunga (from Turkana West to Busia), Benson Leparmorijo (from Central to Kisumu), Duncan Darusi (Narok West to Kiambu), John Cheruiyot (from ministry headquarters to Nyamira) and David Wanyonyi (from Mathira East to Nairobi).

The National Administration is key in delivering government agenda in the regions.

Regional Commissioners usually chair security meetings and other national administration issues.

The former provincial administration was restructured to accommodate the new commissioners.

This followed the ushering of the 2010 constitution.

The RCs replaced Provincial Commissioners in the new dispensation.

They chair and coordinate national government issues in their regions including security matters.

National Administration is one of the Departments in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government with a staff complement of 12,575 which includes eight Regional Coordinators, 47 County Commissioners, 289 Deputy County Commissioners, 831 Assistant County Commissioners, 3,256 Chiefs and 8,145 Assistant Chiefs.