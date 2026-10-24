KMA Issues Advisory Over Rough to Very Rough Seas Along Kenyan Coast

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has issued an advisory warning of rough to very rough seas along the Kenyan coast between September and December 2026.

In a notice issued on Saturday, KMA Director General Omae Nyarandi said the expected conditions would be characterised by east-south-easterly to south-south-westerly winds ranging from 4 to 24 knots.

The advisory follows an earlier notice issued on September 21, 2026.

Nyarandi warned that the conditions could include strong winds, rough seas, high waves, heavy rainfall and reduced visibility, posing risks to vessels and people undertaking activities at sea and along the coastline.

The authority urged members of the public to avoid venturing into the sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions.

Boat owners and operators have also been advised to secure their vessels properly and avoid overloading them.

KMA further urged passengers and crew to wear life jackets while on board vessels. Fisherfolk and other marine users were advised to exercise extreme caution and postpone non-essential activities at sea when conditions deteriorate.

Vessels already at sea have been urged to monitor weather updates and seek safe shelter where necessary.

“Coastal communities should remain alert to strong winds, high waves, heavy rainfall, and follow instructions from relevant authorities,” Nyarandi said.

The advisory comes a day after the Kenya Meteorological Department warned of strong winds and rough to very rough sea conditions along the Kenyan coast and offshore waters