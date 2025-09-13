Man arrested after fatally stabbing brother-in-law in domestic fight in Bungoma

A man was stabbed and killed in a domestic fight in Toiywandet village, Cheptais, Bungoma County.

Police said Moses Namwenya, aged 32, was stabbed in the chest and died instantly. He is said to have been stabbed by his brother-in-law after an argument.

The deceased is said to have stabbed his wife in front of the assailant, who is the brother of the woman.

This angered the assailant, who picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the chest, killing him. The two were at a home when the incident happened on September 10, police said.

Locals arrested the suspect and later placed in custody pending arraignment while the body was removed to a mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, police are investigating murder in an incident where a body of a man was found on the roadside in Kipungani village, Lamu.

Police said Allyo Sahee, 65 was found murdered between Kisisi and Kipungani area in Matondoni location and it was established that the deceased was last seen coming from Kipungani village heading to Kisisi village after selling crabs at the said village.

The body had deep cuts on the left and right scalp, exposing the brain, a deep cut on the left wrist region involving and exposing bones, a deep cut on the left ear extending to the left mandibular region, and a cut on the right shoulder.

The postmortem on the body established that the cause of death was hemorrhagic shock.

One suspect, a stepson to the deceased was arrested over the murder pending investigations.

In Ekerenyo, Nyamira County, one Patrick Ogendi Ndubi, 46 was found lying dead by the roadside at Kebacha village.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body lying beside Ekerenyo-Kebacha Murram road with no visible physical injuries.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Murder cases have been on the rise amid ongoing investigations.