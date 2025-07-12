Man killed in love triangle saga in Machakos 

A man was killed and his body set on fire on claims he had a relationship with a married woman in Wendano village, Tala, Machakos County.

The assailant is the husband to the woman at the center of the saga, police said.

Police said the deceased was confronted and killed as he bought vegetables from the woman he was accused of having a relationship with on July 11.

The deceased had injuries on the head, both hands and legs and burns all over.

It is suspected the assailant doused the body with petrol before setting it on fire, police said.

The man escaped the scene and efforts to trace him are ongoing, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Elsewhere in Kalama, Machakos County, a woman identified as Faith Mwende, 45 was found murdered and her body hidden under a bed.

The woman had bruises on her knees and had soiled herself, police and witnesses said.

The assailants are believed to have stolen three bags of 90 kilos of beans that were in the house.

In Garissa, a night guard was killed and more than Sh100,000 stolen from Umu-Salama Girls Day High School.

A second guard is nursing wounds after the July 11 incident.

The assailants later broke into the principal’s office and stole Sh104,000 before escaping.

Police said the hunt on the assailants is ongoing.

The body of the victim was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and hunt on the suspected killers.

In Iboko, Butere, Kakamega County, one Joseph Omuka, 47 was found dead in his house after suspected murder.

Police say the man had a fight with his wife who hit him fatally before escaping.

The woman escaped the scene after the drama, police and some family members said. The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations and autopsy.

In Olkalau, Nyandarua County’s Kiganjo sub location a body was found lying besides the road.

It was later identified as that of Joshua Muiruri Karanji, 34 and had white foam oozing from his mouth with no physical injuries noted.

Murder incidents have been on the rise in the country.