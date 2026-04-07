Mircea Lucescu Dies at 80 After Cardiac Complications

Renowned Romanian football figure Mircea Lucescu has died at the age of 80 following cardiac complications, authorities in Romania have confirmed.

His death was announced on Tuesday by the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment. According to medical officials, Lucescu suffered an acute heart attack after a rapid decline in his health.

The veteran coach had reportedly been admitted to hospital earlier in the week after collapsing during a team meeting while preparing for a friendly match against Slovakia. Doctors later diagnosed him with a severe heart condition, which required the implantation of a pacemaker.

Although his condition had initially stabilised under medical care, hospital officials confirmed that he later suffered a fatal cardiac episode.

Lucescu had recently stepped down from his role as Romania’s national team coach, bringing an end to his second stint in charge. He had returned to the position in 2024 with the aim of rebuilding the national side.

Widely regarded as one of Romania’s most successful football figures, Lucescu enjoyed a distinguished career both as a player and a coach. He managed several top European clubs, including Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk, winning numerous domestic and international titles.

On the international stage, he is remembered for guiding Romania to its first-ever European Championship appearance in 1984, cementing his legacy as a pioneer in the country’s football history.