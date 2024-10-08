Morara Kebaso Arrested From Kahawa Sukari Office 

Lawyer Morara Kebaso was Tuesday arrested from him Kahawa Sukari office and taken to Langata for grilling over claims he disrupted a public participation event at the Bomas of Kenya.

The activist had arrived at his office when police in civilian arrived and picked him up.

He said he was arrested over claims of disrupting the public participation event on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua last Friday.

“I have been arrested over what happened at Bomas. Can you imagine? CAN YOU IMAGINE. Does it even make sense jamani. What is this now. Ni nini hii? Ah,” he said.

His lawyer Pareno Solonka said Morara was bundled into a car by DCI officials and driven away.

Police said they are interrogating him over the chaos witnessed at Bomas.

Morara’s wife, Mercy Morara, also confirmed that he had been arrested, stating on X social media, “They have arrested @MoraraKebasoSnr again.”

Morara, who had attended the public participation on the special motion seeking to impeach Gachagua, was forced to leave after he was violently attacked.

Morara sustained injuries in the attack.

When Morara arrived at the convocation on Friday, he was greeted with hostility.

Shortly after he took his seat, he was attacked by an unidentified group of individuals who threw chairs at him, injuring his head, neck, and legs.

This marks the second arrest for Morara in just over a week.

Last Monday evening, he was arrested by masked police and presented in court the following day, facing allegations of cyber-harassment.

This incident drew public outrage, particularly in Nairobi, where he was initially detained.

During his last arrest, Solonka stated that Kebaso has been held incommunicado since his arrest, with officers claiming to be following “orders from above.”

The court later declined to admit the charges.