Mutuini Hospital acquires first tonometer, expands free surgery program

Nairobi’s quest for better eye health has received a major boost after Mutuini Hospital unveiled a new consignment of specialised ophthalmic equipment worth Sh2.5 million.

Officials said the move is expected to significantly enhance early diagnosis, treatment, and access to quality eye care across the county.

Mutuini Hospital CEO Dr. Martin Wafula said the new tools will transform eye examinations and strengthen the county’s commitment to eliminating preventable blindness.

Among the new equipment is a Trial Set containing 266 lenses, frames, and key accessories used to test a patient’s vision and identify refractive errors with precision.

The set includes spherical and cylindrical lenses, prisms, an occluder, pinhole, Maddox rod, stenopic slit, and the Jackson Cross Cylinder, making it essential for comprehensive eye exams.

Mutuini also received the first Tonometer in the county, a landmark addition that will allow clinicians to accurately measure intraocular pressure critical in detecting and managing glaucoma.

Additionally, the hospital has acquired a Plenoptika Autorefractor, becoming only the fifth facility in Nairobi to own one.

The device provides automatic, objective measurements of a patient’s refractive error, offering eye specialists a reliable starting point for prescriptions, especially for children and patients who struggle to communicate.

To support community outreach, the hospital now has a portable retinoscope, ideal for mobile eye camps and capable of diagnosing myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism on the ground. The consignment also includes spectacle frames, pen torches, and oscilloscopes.

Dr. Wafula noted that the equipment arrives at a time when the hospital has been scaling up eye care services. In recent months, Mutuini and partnering county teams have screened 15,000 Nairobi residents, issued 3,500 free spectacles, and conducted 150 sight-restoring surgeries.

“As we strengthen diagnostics and treatment, we move closer to a Nairobi that is free of avoidable eye cataracts ,” he said.

Mutuini Hospital is now preparing for its next free eye surgery camp scheduled for November 29th and 30th, a continuation of its mission to restore sight and deliver quality, accessible eye care to all Nairobians.

The county has been struggling to address demands in their facilities at large by investing more in the sector.