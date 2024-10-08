National Assembly Impeaches DP Rigathi Gachagua

The National Assembly voted Tuesday to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office.

In a historic vote held on Tuesday evening, 281 MPs voted in support of the impeachment motion against Gachagua. Some 44 legislators voted against the motion while one legislator abstained.

The Special Motion, introduced by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, outlined 11 charges against the Deputy President, including gross violation of the Constitution, undermining the President and the Cabinet, undermining Devolution, and compromising judicial independence by publicly attacking a judge.

Additional accusations included making inciteful statements, committing economic crimes, spreading false, malicious, divisive, and inciteful remarks, publicly insubordinating the President, and persistently bullying State and public officers.

Before the vote, Deputy President Gachagua appeared before the National Assembly where he defended himself against the allegations for about two hours. He dismissed the claims as “outrageous and baseless propaganda” aimed at tarnishing his reputation and removing him from office. Gachagua condemned the impeachment proceedings, calling them the “most shameful act” in the history of the House, asserting that legislators were attempting to oust a democratically elected leader based on fabrications.

The motion will now move to the Senate, where it will undergo further consideration before a final vote is taken. For the impeachment to be successful, it must secure the support of at least two-thirds of the members of both the National Assembly and the Senate, excluding nominated members.