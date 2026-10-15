Jubilee’s Nick Mararo Leads Nyeri Senatorial Poll with 43.1% as Rivals Trail

Jubilee Party candidate Nick Mararo has taken the lead in Mwelekeo Insights’ online poll for the Nyeri senatorial race, garnering 43.1 per cent of the votes cast in an exercise that attracted 1,179 participants.

According to the published final results, Mararo finished ahead of his closest challengers, King’ori Wanjohi and Kabando wa Kabando, who secured 17.3 per cent and 15.7 per cent, respectively.

The results place Mararo 25.8 percentage points ahead of Wanjohi, highlighting the wide margin separating the leading candidate from his closest rival among participants in the online poll.

Wanjohi, listed under the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), finished second, while Kabando wa Kabando, also associated with DCP in the poll, came third.

The two candidates were separated by 1.6 percentage points, with their combined share of 33 per cent still trailing Mararo’s individual tally.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Mutahi Kahiga finished fourth with 8.3 per cent, followed by Duncan Gituanja, listed under DCP, who garnered 7.6 per cent.

Priscillah Nyokabi received 4.6 per cent, while the category labelled “Others” accounted for 3.4 per cent of the votes.

The distribution places Mararo at the top of the published rankings, with the remaining votes spread across the other candidates.

The results are available on Mwelekeo Insights’ online polling platform.

Mararo’s performance gives him a commanding lead in the published poll and places him ahead of several contenders in the race for the Nyeri Senate seat.

However, the findings should be interpreted within the context of the polling method. The exercise was conducted online and attracted 1,179 participants. Without further information on the sampling methodology, participant selection and representativeness, the results cannot be treated as a definitive measure of voting intentions among all Nyeri residents.

The poll nevertheless provides a snapshot of how participants in the exercise ranked the candidates at the time the results were published.

Mwelekeo Insights Broadens Public Opinion Research

Mwelekeo Insights is a Kenya-based research firm that conducts public opinion exercises covering politics, governance, economic affairs, social issues, business and consumer behaviour.

Its online polling platform features contests covering various elective positions, including presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, parliamentary and women representative races across different parts of the country.

Beyond electoral polling, the firm publishes research on public perceptions of taxation and government spending, confidence in Cabinet appointees, attitudes towards marriage among young women, and changing views on the bride price tradition.

The organisation says its research seeks to capture public sentiment and generate information that can inform decision-making among policymakers, businesses and other stakeholders.