Oburu Oginga Sends Mashujaa Day Message

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Oburu Oginga has sent a Mashujaa Day message, thanking Kenyans and party members for their well wishes, support and solidarity.

In his message, Oburu expressed gratitude to Kenyans, members of ODM and the broad-based political family, saying their commitment to shared values continued to inspire the country’s journey forward.

“Dear Kenyans, members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), and the entire Broad-base family, I want to extend my deepest and most sincere gratitude for your overwhelming well wishes, steadfast support, and solidarity. It is your unwavering commitment to our shared values that continues to inspire our journey forward,” Oburu said.

The ODM leader, who celebrated his birthday on October 15, did not attend the first anniversary of his brother Raila Odinga’s death due to illness.

In his Mashujaa Day message, Oburu urged Kenyans to embrace patriotism, hard work, inclusivity and mutual respect as the country marks the national holiday.

“Let us carry this spirit of patriotism forward in our homes, our workplaces, and our communities. Together, through inclusivity, hard work, and mutual respect, we will secure a brighter future for generations to come. I wish you and your families a joyous, peaceful, and reflective Mashujaa Day,” he said.

He concluded his message with a blessing for the country, saying, “God bless you, and God bless Kenya. Usawa ni Sawa.”

President William Ruto is expected to preside over the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kip Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Early in the morning, people had already begun filling the stadium ahead of the national celebrations.