Panic as police receive seven suspicious parcels at Mandera police station

Experts are investigating the contents of parcels that were sent to the head of the Mandera Police Station, Mandera County.

The parcels and a letter addressed in Somali language had allegedly been sent from North Korea and contained unknown suspicious powder and sachets of unknown liquid together with swabs.

Police said they are investigating the issue.

They want to know the origin of the parcels and motive.

The parcel had been sent to the local post office where officials picked them up oblivious of the contents.

Experts were called to analyse the cargo and investigate it further, police said.

The station is near the Kenya-Somalia border which is always under threat from the local gangs and terror group al Shabaab.

And police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old woman whose body was found in a thicket in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The body of Caroling Akinyi Ochieng who loved in Pinebrook Premier Villas in Kitengela was found in the area on November 19, 2025.

The prime suspect was on Saturday arrested in Kisumu where he had escaped to, police said.

He was found with the woman’s salon car. The motive of the murder is yet to be disclosed. Police said the suspect was escorted to Kitengela pending arraignment for murder.

In Uriri, Migori County, one Joel Otieno, 45 was found dead on the roadside.

Police said the body was found in Kot Kajwang area long after his suspected murder.

The body did not have visible injuries at the time it was discovered, police said as they moved it to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Elsewhere in Olekasasi, Ongata Rongai, two suspects were arrested over a spate of crimes reported in the area.

This came following an incident where locals complained a gang was robbing them of their mobile phones. The suspects were identified as those behind the incidents on Saturday night. The area has been experiencing a surge in crime in general prompting police operations.

Police said they have intensified operations ahead of the festivities to address the fears.