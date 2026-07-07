Party Rock Anthem singer Lauren Bennett dies aged 37

British singer Lauren Bennett, one of the voices on LMFAO’s 2011 hit song Party Rock Anthem, has died aged 37.

Her former musical group G.R.L. shared the news on its Instagram account Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,” the statement said. “Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us.”

The statement did not reveal a cause of death, and representatives for Bennett did not immediately respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

Party Rock Anthem has been named the fifth most successful song of all time by Billboard after spending six weeks as the number one song on its Hot 100 in 2011.

Bennett also featured alongside LMFAO members in the song’s music video, which has more than 2.5bn views on YouTube.

In 2014 she joined pop group G.R.L., created as a reboot of US girl group The Pussycat Dolls, alongside singers Paula Van Oppen, Natasha Slayton, Simone Battle, and Emmalyn Estrada.

The group’s most popular single was Ugly Heart, released in 2014. They also featured on Pitbull’s song Wild Wild Love that same year.

G.R.L. disbanded in 2015 after Battle died by suicide.

Bennett separately sang on soundtracks for the movies Date Night and 21 Jump Street.

“We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us,” G.R.L.’s statement said. “Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

Bennett’s other group, Paradiso Girls were created by dancer and choreographer Robin Antin as a European spin-off of The Pussycat Dolls

Former bandmate Aria Crescendo paid tribute, posting on Instagram: “RIP Lauren my sister my best friend I can’t believe you left us.

“We spoke a week before it all happened and I could not imagine that would be the last time I would be able to talk to you.

“Love you and miss you forever.”