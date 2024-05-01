fbpx
    Net Worth Of Plies

    Plies, the renowned American rapper, has carved his name in the music industry with hit singles and successful albums. With a net worth of $6 million, his journey from Fort Myers, Florida, to the top of the charts is attests to his talent and determination.

    Plies Net Worth $6 Million
    Date of Birth July 1, 1976
    Place of Birth Fort Myers, Florida
    Nationality American
    Profession Rapper

    Early Life

    Born Algernod Lanier Washington on July 1, 1976, in Fort Myers, Florida, Plies’ journey to success began in his hometown. Excelling both academically and athletically, he showcased his talents on the football field while also earning academic accolades. Despite pursuing football at Miami University and later transferring to the University of Central Florida, his passion for music eventually led him to establish Big Gates Records with his stepbrother.

    Plies Career

    Plies’ musical career took flight with the release of his debut album “The Real Testament” in 2007. The album’s lead single, “Shawty,” featuring T-Pain, soared to the top of the charts, setting the stage for his subsequent successes. Following albums like “Definition of Real,” “Da REAList,” and “Goon Affiliated” solidified his position in the rap scene, earning him widespread acclaim and commercial success.

    In addition to his studio albums, Plies’ collaborations with notable artists and guest appearances on hit singles further propelled his career forward. Despite legal challenges and controversies, including a nightclub shooting incident and a DUI arrest, Plies’ resilience and dedication to his craft remained unwavering.

    Personal Life

    Beyond his musical endeavors, Plies’ personal life includes significant milestones such as the birth of his son with ex-girlfriend Brandy Lacole Lyons in 2003. While navigating the highs and lows of fame, Plies continues to prioritize his family and artistic expression, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.

    Plies Net Worth

    Plies net worth is $6 million.

