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    Police Arrest 27 in Kasarani Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Establishments

    David WafulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
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    Police have arrested 27 people in Mirema area, Kasarani Sub-County, Nairobi, during a crackdown on liquor establishments allegedly operating contrary to the law.

    In a statement, the National Police Service said the arrests were made during an operation conducted yesterday to enforce compliance with laws governing the sale and distribution of alcoholic drinks.

    The crackdown targeted establishments suspected of violating the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, which regulates the production, sale and distribution of alcoholic drinks in Kenya.

    All 27 suspects were taken into custody pending arraignment in court to face relevant charges.

    The National Police Service said it would continue working with relevant government agencies to enforce liquor laws, maintain public order and protect communities from the risks associated with non-compliant establishments.

    The service reiterated its commitment to sustained enforcement operations to ensure liquor businesses comply with the law.

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