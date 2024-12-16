Report: 55% Of Kenyans Feel Their Voices Don’t Influence Government Decision-Making

A recent report shows that 55% of Kenyans feel their voices cannot influence the government’s decision-making, while only 36% believe that their input can make a difference.

The Infotrack report, between November 16 and 30, 2024, reveals that 75% of Kenyans across the country have not participated in any public forums related to governance, including legislation and budgeting processes. Only 21% have been actively involved in such forums.

“Most public participation forums were convened by either county government executive (28%), county assemblies (23%), or NGOs (20%),” the report reads.

However, many Kenyans expressed frustration with the lack of communication about when and where these forums take place.

Some respondents mentioned that policies were often formulated without proper public participation, especially within the national assembly.

There is a general sense that the executive branch of government is not open to listening to citizens’ opinions.

The report also highlights the top concerns for Kenyans, which include the high cost of living, unemployment, corruption, over-taxation, and limited access to healthcare.

In another concerning finding, 54% of Kenyans expressed doubt about the ability of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct free and fair elections in 2027.

The report revealed a deep mistrust in the electoral process, with only 26% of respondents expressing confidence in the IEBC. Many Kenyans believe that government-preferred candidates always win elections, with 33% of respondents holding this view.

This skepticism is further compounded by perceptions of external interference in the judiciary and police, with allegations of corruption and a lack of independence weakening the credibility of these institutions.

The report also sheds light on voter apathy during the 2022 general elections. The reasons for not voting included disinterest in the elections (27%), being busy on election day (25%), and a lack of trust in the electoral process (25%).

Opinions were divided on whether elections in Kenya truly reflect the popular vote. While 33% of respondents felt that government-preferred candidates always win, 25% believed that popular candidates could still win regardless of government influence.

For those who do trust the IEBC, reasons cited included its independence (48%) and improved transparency (42%). Another 38% said the commission had performed well in the past. However, many Kenyans remain skeptical due to perceived issues such as a lack of transparency (60%), corruption (47%), past irregularities (47%), and concerns over the IEBC’s independence (19%).

The report includes several recommendations to rebuild public trust in Kenya’s electoral processes. Key suggestions include ensuring the independence and impartiality of the IEBC, as highlighted by 40% of respondents. Guaranteeing free, fair, and transparent elections was also emphasized by 39% of those surveyed. Additionally, 29% of respondents called for more civic education and sensitization on the electoral process. Addressing issues like vote rigging was also flagged as crucial by 29% of those surveyed.