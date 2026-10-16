Robert Borden Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Former Canada Prime Minister

Sir Robert Laird Borden was a Canadian lawyer and statesman who served as the eighth prime minister of Canada from 1911 to 1920.

Born on June 26, 1854, in the farming community of Grand Pré, Nova Scotia, he was the first child of Andrew Borden and Eunice Jane Laird.

He grew up on the family farm in the Annapolis Valley, a region settled by New England Planters after the expulsion of the Acadians.

Borden received limited formal schooling yet developed a strong classical education through local academies and self-study.

He worked as a teacher in his teens before articling in law and building a prominent legal practice in Halifax.

Elected to Parliament in 1896, he became leader of the Conservative Party in 1901 and prime minister a decade later.

He died in Ottawa on June 10, 1937.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Andrew’s first marriage to Catherine Sophia Fuller produced two children, Thomas Andrew and Sophia Amelia, before her death in 1847.

These became Robert’s half-siblings. Thomas Andrew worked as a sailor and later lived in the New York area; he died in 1887.

Sophia Amelia married and remained connected to the family’s Nova Scotia roots. Andrew’s second marriage to Eunice Jane Laird in 1850 produced four children.

Robert, the eldest, was followed by brother John William, born in 1856.

John William pursued a career as a senior civil servant in the Department of Militia and Defence in Ottawa and died in 1937, the same year as Robert.

Their sister Julia Rebecca, born in 1858, remained unmarried and lived with her parents in Grand Pré until her death in 1940.

The youngest full sibling was Henry Clifford, known in the family as Hal, born in 1870.

Described as Robert’s favourite among the siblings, Henry Clifford studied law at Dalhousie University in Halifax, practised as a lawyer, and died in 1943.

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Career

Borden began teaching classical subjects at Acacia Villa School in Nova Scotia while still in his mid-teens and later taught classics and mathematics at the Glenwood Institute in Matawan, New Jersey.

In 1874 he returned to Nova Scotia and articled with a Halifax law firm. He was called to the Nova Scotia bar in 1878 after placing first in the examinations.

He practised briefly in Kentville before joining a leading Halifax firm, eventually becoming senior partner and building one of the largest practices in the Maritime provinces.

His clients included major businesses such as the Bank of Nova Scotia, and he appeared before the Supreme Court of Canada and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London.

He served as president of the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society and helped organize the Canadian Bar Association.

In 1896 he entered federal politics as the Conservative member for Halifax.

After successive Conservative defeats, he assumed leadership of the party in 1901.

He led the Opposition until the 1911 election, when his campaign against reciprocity with the United States brought the Conservatives to power.

As prime minister he managed Canada’s contribution to the First World War, introducing the War Measures Act, victory bonds, wartime taxes including the first federal income tax, and conscription in 1917.

The latter measure prompted the formation of a Unionist coalition government that won the 1917 election.

At the Imperial War Conference and the Paris Peace Conference he pressed successfully for greater Dominion autonomy, including Canada’s separate signature on the Treaty of Versailles and membership in the League of Nations.

Domestically his government extended the franchise to women in federal elections, began the nationalization of railways that led to the Canadian National Railway, and addressed postwar labour unrest.

Borden retired from politics in 1920.

In later years he served as chancellor of Queen’s University from 1924 to 1930 and held senior positions with financial institutions including Barclays Bank of Canada and the Crown Life Insurance Company.

Accolades

Borden was appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George in 1914, making him the last Canadian prime minister to receive a knighthood.

He held the title of The Right Honourable and was a Privy Counsellor and King’s Counsel.

Historians and the public have generally ranked him above average among Canadian prime ministers for his wartime leadership and contribution to national autonomy.

Schools in Ottawa, Toronto, and Nova Scotia have been named in his honour.