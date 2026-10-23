Second Suspect Arrested Over Viral Parklands Robbery

Detectives have arrested a second suspect in connection with a violent robbery in Parklands, Nairobi, captured in a viral video.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, Emmanuel Akolo, alias Murife, was arrested during an intelligence-led operation in Deep Sea slums, within the Parklands and Highridge area.

According to the police, intelligence linked Akolo to the robbery in which a member of the public was violently attacked and robbed of personal valuables.

The arrest marks a further breakthrough in the ongoing investigations, following the earlier arrest of another suspect in connection with the incident.

With two suspects now in custody, detectives are pursuing a third suspect who remains at large.

Akolo is being held in custody as detectives complete his processing ahead of his arraignment in court.