Teenager arrested over murder of student in Bungoma

A 17-year-old boy was arrested over the murder of a form three student in Bumula, Bungoma County.

The suspect brings the number of suspects in custody to three over the murder of the student at Bumula Secondary School. His body was found dumped in River Mwomo in the area after his murder.

The motive of the murder that happened on September 9, 2025 is yet to be revealed.

The body is lying at a local mortuary pending an autopsy and further investigations while the suspects will be produced in court on September 15 for an application to hold them further.

Meanwhile, a form four student was assaulted and killed in Kangemi area, Nairobi.

Police said they are investigating murder in the case where the student at Upendo School within Waruku area died on Thursday evening.

Locals rushed him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body had visible injuries on the head with blood oozing from the mouth and nose and was moved to City Morgue awaiting autopsy.

It is not clear what prompted his attack. Police suspect he was framed and killed by a mob. Such incidents have been on the rise amid calls on the public to always surrender suspects to authorities for processing and possible prosecution.

Dozens of suspects are killed in such incidents in the country.

Police have in some instances arrested mobs behind the murder and charged them in courts.