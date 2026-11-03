Tenerife striker De Miguel dies after on-field collision

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel has died after the 30-year-old suffered a serious injury during a Spanish second-division match.

The forward suffered head and chest injuries during a match against FC Andorra on Monday in a heavy collision with goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who was sent off for his challenge.

De Miguel’s condition was described as ‘stable but serious’ on Monday but his health deteriorated on Tuesday morning, with the Spaniard dying at 07:00 GMT.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that police in Spain have opened an investigation for possible involuntary manslaughter following De Miguel’s death.

Under Spanish law, any death that is deemed non-natural automatically triggers a judicial inquiry.

“Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true” Tenerife said.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can lessen this overwhelming sadness. We stand with his grieving family, with his loved ones, with all of Tenerife who mourn this cruel loss today.”

‘There are no words’

Tenerife and Andorra were drawing 2-2 seven minutes into stoppage time when the incident occurred.

Owono ran towards the centre circle to clear a long ball when his knee appeared to collide with De Miguel.

The striker lay motionless on the pitch as medical staff treated him before he was taken by ambulance from Tenerife’s Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez to hospital.

Players from both teams were visibly distressed by the incident, with a number of De Miguel’s team-mates in tears.

The referee showed Owono a straight red card before abandoning the match.

The goalkeeper, who had over 30,000 followers on Instagram on Tuesday morning, has since deactivated his account.

Spanish media, including Marca, reported De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance and was resuscitated by paramedics on the way to hospital.

Tenerife’s president, Felipe Minambres, says the club’s players will need “professional assistance” to help deal with the ordeal of one of their team-mates dying.

“We are all feeling vulnerable and deeply saddened right now. It’s hard to even believe what has happened,” said Minambres.

“We know, especially the players and the players’ partners, that we will need support. We’ve already begun receiving offers of help today, and that support will continue.

“We will need professional assistance, but we also need the support of all our fans, because they are likely feeling the same way we are today.”

Minambres added it had been a “truly unbelievable situation” and “an enormous tragedy that we have had to endure”.

Andorra, Tenerife’s opponents on Monday, said: “With broken hearts and devastated, we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, to all his team-mates, friends, and to CD Tenerife.”

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who co-owns Andorra, said: “I am sorry with all my soul. Rest in peace, Jesus.”

De Miguel’s former club, Castellon, said: “It’s hard to find words when reality strikes in such an unfair way.

“We join with all our affection in the grief of his family and loved ones, whom we embrace in these terribly difficult moments and to whom we extend our most heartfelt condolences.”

Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, said: “Today, we all share the terrible pain of an irreparable loss.

“My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, team-mates and the whole club.”

Real Madrid and France striker Kylian Mbappe wrote on his social media: “Much sadness, there are no words.”

Inter Miami and former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi said: “There are no words. My condolences and lots of strength to all his family and friends.”

The Spanish football federation announced following De Miguel’s death that Tuesday’s Spanish Cup fixtures had been postponed.

Two fixtures in the first round of the men’s Copa del Rey were due to be played, while Espanyol were set to take on AS Celtas in the women’s Copa del Reina competition.

A lower-league player with an eye for goal

De Miguel, who was born in Madrid, started his career at Leganes in 2015 and went on to play for eight different clubs in Spain.

After spells with Lugo Fuenlabrada and Internacional Madrid, he returned to Fuenlabrada before stints at Union Adarve, Navalcarnero and Unionistas.

He joined Castellon in 2023 and scored 16 goals as the club achieved promotion to Spain’s second division a year later.

The Spaniard joined Tenerife on a three-year deal in 2025 and scored 11 goals in 29 appearances for the side.

De Miguel is survived by his daughter, Carla de Miguel Fernandez, who was born in 2025.

By BBC Sports