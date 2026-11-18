Two men were shot dead in the Eldera-Modogashe area of Isiolo County in what police suspect could be a revenge attack following the killing of a man a day earlier.

The bodies were discovered on November 17, 2026, within the Eldera-Modogashe road section in Sericho Sub-County.

A police patrol team was dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident.

However, upon arrival, officers established that the two bodies had already been collected by locals for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Preliminary police assessments suggest the killings could be linked to a possible revenge attack following the fatal shooting of a Borana man in the same area on Monday.

In response to the escalating tension, a contingent of police officers from Garbatulla was mobilised to conduct patrols in the area and prevent further retaliatory attacks.

The incidents have heightened security concerns along the Eldera-Modogashe corridor amid fears of renewed inter-community hostilities.

Police investigations are ongoing.

And a 42-year-old herder was shot dead in Garbatulla, Isiolo County, in a suspected revenge attack linked to the killing of a Borana herder a day earlier.

The deceased, identified as Hussein Aden Ure, was fatally shot on Tuesday, November 17, at Kambi Samaki in Garbatulla Sub-County.

According to police, a patrol team was alerted to the incident by local authorities indicating that suspected Borana bandits had attacked the herder and stolen an unknown number of goats and sheep.

Police officers who rushed to the scene found Ure’s body lying in a pool of blood. He had sustained two gunshot wounds, one to the head, with the bullet exiting through the forehead, and another to the leg.

The scene was documented before family members collected the body and transported it to Benane Location in Lagdera Sub-County, Garissa County, for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

During the operation, police also recovered 42 goats, which were handed over to the family. Efforts are underway to trace and recover the remaining stolen livestock.

Preliminary police assessments indicate that the killing could be a retaliatory attack following Monday’s fatal shooting of a Borana herder at Quri grazing field.

The latest incident has heightened fears of escalating inter-community violence in the region, with security agencies moving to prevent further revenge attacks.

The Garbatulla Sub-County Security Intelligence Committee chairman is on the ground engaging leaders from both communities as security patrols continue.

Police efforts are focused on recovering the missing livestock and restoring calm in the affected areas.