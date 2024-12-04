USIU Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 14th Floor Of Apartment In Kasarani, Nairobi

Tragedy struck the student fraternity at the United States International University (USIU) in Nairobi after one of them died by suicide on Wednesday morning.

The Tanzanian male student died after he jumped off the 14th floor of an apartment in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

Police said they are investigating suicide in the incident.

He was a second-year student at the time of the incident, police and his colleagues said.

The victim left a suicide note addressed to his parents, police and colleagues said.

Details of the suicide note were not immediately made public.

The body of the student was discovered Wednesday morning by other tenants at the apartment near the institution moments after the incident.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

The student lived alone in his room at the apartment at the time of the incident.

Police visited the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Other student mourned him as a hardworking and humble man. His parents were informed of the incident.

Elsewhere in Kirengero, Subukia, Nakuru County, the body of a woman wad found hanging on rafters of a house after a suspected suicide.

Police said the incident happened in Jumatatu Village and involved Damaris Njeri, 35.

She had been missing prompting her husband to look for her.

It was then that he stumbled on the woman’s body hanging on the rafters of the house with no physical injuries.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary.

Suicide cases have been on the rising trend amid calls to address the same.

The government says they have put in place mechanisms to address the menace.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.