19-Year-Old Arrested Over Violent Robbery Targeting Lorry Workers in Kisumu

A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent robbery in which a lorry driver and his salesman were attacked while spending the night in their vehicle in Kisumu County.

The suspect was arrested during a multi-agency police operation in Nyawita following investigations into the incident that occurred in the early hours of November 4, 2026, in the Lolwe area.

According to police, three armed men attacked the two workers as they slept inside their vehicle, smashing its door windows with crude weapons before robbing and assaulting them.

In a statement, police said a joint team of officers launched an intelligence-led operation in Nyawita after sustained efforts to identify and track down those responsible.

The operation led to the arrest of the 19-year-old, who is believed to have played a leading role in the robbery.

A subsequent recovery operation resulted in the seizure of several items suspected to have been used during the attack.

The recovered weapons included a crowbar, a hammer, a metal bar, a sword, arrows, two hand knives and a machete.

Officers also recovered two black jackets and a sweater believed to be among the clothing worn by the suspects during the robbery.

Further investigations linked the arrested suspect to two accomplices, with police continuing efforts to track down and apprehend the remaining suspects.

Investigations into the robbery are ongoing.