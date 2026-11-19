The High Court has barred the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the Chief Justice from publishing individual performance data for judges and judicial officers, pending further directions in a constitutional petition challenging the planned disclosure.

Justice David Mburu issued the conservatory orders on Thursday, November 19, 2026, after certifying an application filed by Duncan K. Kariuki as urgent.

The orders come a day before the Judiciary was scheduled to launch the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR) on Friday, November 20, with the petitioner arguing that the planned publication of individual performance records could undermine a pending court case.

In his orders, Justice Mburu prohibited the first and second respondents from publishing individual performance data for judges and judicial officers as an addendum, appendix or in any other form within the SOJAR report.

The judge directed the respondents and interested parties to file and serve their responses within seven days of service.

The matter will be mentioned on December 1, 2026, for further directions.

In the petition, Kariuki challenges the proposed publication of individual performance reports covering the period from July 2026, arguing that the exercise is being undertaken without an established legal, regulatory or policy framework.

He further questions the accuracy and verification of the data, warning that its publication could expose judicial officers to public ridicule, doxxing and cyber harassment.

Through his lawyer, Harun Muturi, the petitioner told the court that the planned disclosure was imminent and would take place during Friday’s SOJAR launch.

The lawyer argued that the publication would undermine the pending petition and an earlier application dated July 14, 2026, which is still awaiting a ruling.

He also told the court that the petition and application remained unopposed, raising the likelihood of the proceedings being rendered academic if the data were released before the court determined the dispute.

The petition, filed through Gathenji & Company Advocates, invokes several constitutional provisions, including those guaranteeing equality, human dignity, privacy, fair labour practices and the independence of the Judiciary.

It also relies on Section 31 of the Data Protection Act and Section 27 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, alongside international principles governing judicial independence, conduct and the welfare of judicial officers.

The Judicial Service Commission, the Chief Justice, the Attorney General, the National Council on the Administration of Justice and Paul Ndemo are named as respondents.

Other interested parties include the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association, the Kenya Judges Welfare Association, the International Association of Women Judges Kenya Chapter and the Kenya Judicial Staff Association.