International roaming allows you to use your MTN SIM card for calls, messages, and mobile data while traveling outside your home country. Activating roaming before you travel helps ensure that you stay connected when you arrive at your destination. Learning how to activate international roaming on MTN can make your trip more convenient and help you avoid communication problems abroad.
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Check Roaming Availability
Before activating roaming, confirm that the service is available on your MTN account and in the country you plan to visit.
Different destinations may have different roaming arrangements.
- Verify that your destination is covered
- Check your account eligibility
- Review available roaming services
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Contact MTN or Use Self-Service Options
MTN may allow you to activate roaming through customer support, the MTN app, or online account management services.
Choose the method that is most convenient for you.
- Contact MTN customer support if needed
- Log in to the MTN app or online account
- Follow the activation instructions provided
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Enable Roaming on Your Device
After the service has been activated on your account, you may need to adjust your phone settings.
This allows your device to connect to partner networks abroad.
- Open your phone settings
- Enable mobile roaming
- Ensure your device can connect to available networks
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Check Roaming Rates and Bundles
International roaming charges can differ from local rates.
Understanding the costs before traveling can help you manage your expenses.
- Review roaming call and data charges
- Consider purchasing a roaming bundle
- Monitor your usage while abroad
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Test the Service When You Arrive
Once you reach your destination, check that your phone connects to a local partner network.
You should then be able to make calls, send messages, and use data according to your roaming plan.
- Confirm network connection
- Test a call or message
- Check that mobile data is working if required
Also Read: How to Activate eWallet
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