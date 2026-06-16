International roaming allows you to use your MTN SIM card for calls, messages, and mobile data while traveling outside your home country. Activating roaming before you travel helps ensure that you stay connected when you arrive at your destination. Learning how to activate international roaming on MTN can make your trip more convenient and help you avoid communication problems abroad.

Before activating roaming, confirm that the service is available on your MTN account and in the country you plan to visit.

Different destinations may have different roaming arrangements.

Verify that your destination is covered

Check your account eligibility

Review available roaming services

Contact MTN or Use Self-Service Options

MTN may allow you to activate roaming through customer support, the MTN app, or online account management services.

Choose the method that is most convenient for you.

Contact MTN customer support if needed

Log in to the MTN app or online account

Follow the activation instructions provided

Enable Roaming on Your Device

After the service has been activated on your account, you may need to adjust your phone settings.

This allows your device to connect to partner networks abroad.

Open your phone settings

Enable mobile roaming

Ensure your device can connect to available networks

Check Roaming Rates and Bundles

International roaming charges can differ from local rates.

Understanding the costs before traveling can help you manage your expenses.

Review roaming call and data charges

Consider purchasing a roaming bundle

Monitor your usage while abroad

Test the Service When You Arrive

Once you reach your destination, check that your phone connects to a local partner network.

You should then be able to make calls, send messages, and use data according to your roaming plan.

Confirm network connection

Test a call or message

Check that mobile data is working if required

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