How to Buy WhatsApp Bundle on Vodacom

Vodacom offers dedicated WhatsApp Bundles that allow customers to send messages, make voice and video calls, share photos, videos, documents, and other media through WhatsApp without using their regular data bundle. These bundles are available to prepaid, top-up, and contract customers in various sizes and validity periods. You can purchase them through USSD, the VodaPay app, or participating Vodacom stores. Learning how to buy a WhatsApp bundle on Vodacom helps you stay connected with family, friends, and colleagues while managing your mobile data costs effectively.
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Make Sure You Have Enough Airtime
Before purchasing a WhatsApp bundle, ensure you have enough airtime or available funds to cover the cost.
Vodacom offers WhatsApp bundles with different prices and validity periods, allowing you to choose one that suits your needs.
- Check your airtime balance
- Recharge if necessary
- Ensure your Vodacom SIM is active
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Dial the Vodacom USSD Code
Using your Vodacom SIM card, dial *135# to access the self-service menu.
Navigate to the bundles section and choose the WhatsApp Bundle option. WhatsApp bundles can also be purchased by dialing *123#.
- Dial *135# or *123#
- Open the bundles menu
- Select WhatsApp Bundle
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Choose Your Preferred WhatsApp Bundle
Browse the available WhatsApp bundles and select the one that best suits your usage.
Vodacom offers bundles with different data allocations and validity periods, including 1-day, 3-day, 7-day, and 30-day options.
- Compare the available bundles
- Check the bundle price and validity
- Select your preferred bundle
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Confirm the Purchase
Review the transaction details before confirming your purchase.
The bundle cost will be deducted from your airtime balance, and you will receive an SMS confirming that the WhatsApp bundle has been activated.
- Review the purchase details
- Confirm the transaction
- Wait for the confirmation message
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Start Using Your WhatsApp Bundle
Once activated, your WhatsApp usage will be deducted from the WhatsApp bundle before any other available data bundle.
You can continue sending messages, making WhatsApp voice and video calls, and sharing media until the bundle is depleted or expires.
- Open WhatsApp and start using the service
- Monitor your remaining bundle balance
- Purchase another bundle when your current one expires
Also Read: How to Buy Airtime with a Mr Price Account
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