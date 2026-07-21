How to Buy WhatsApp Bundle on Vodacom

Vodacom offers dedicated WhatsApp Bundles that allow customers to send messages, make voice and video calls, share photos, videos, documents, and other media through WhatsApp without using their regular data bundle. These bundles are available to prepaid, top-up, and contract customers in various sizes and validity periods. You can purchase them through USSD, the VodaPay app, or participating Vodacom stores. Learning how to buy a WhatsApp bundle on Vodacom helps you stay connected with family, friends, and colleagues while managing your mobile data costs effectively.

Before purchasing a WhatsApp bundle, ensure you have enough airtime or available funds to cover the cost.

Vodacom offers WhatsApp bundles with different prices and validity periods, allowing you to choose one that suits your needs.

Check your airtime balance

Recharge if necessary

Ensure your Vodacom SIM is active

Dial the Vodacom USSD Code

Using your Vodacom SIM card, dial *135# to access the self-service menu.

Navigate to the bundles section and choose the WhatsApp Bundle option. WhatsApp bundles can also be purchased by dialing *123#.

Dial *135# or *123#

Open the bundles menu

Select WhatsApp Bundle

Choose Your Preferred WhatsApp Bundle

Browse the available WhatsApp bundles and select the one that best suits your usage.

Vodacom offers bundles with different data allocations and validity periods, including 1-day, 3-day, 7-day, and 30-day options.

Compare the available bundles

Check the bundle price and validity

Select your preferred bundle

Confirm the Purchase

Review the transaction details before confirming your purchase.

The bundle cost will be deducted from your airtime balance, and you will receive an SMS confirming that the WhatsApp bundle has been activated.

Review the purchase details

Confirm the transaction

Wait for the confirmation message

Start Using Your WhatsApp Bundle

Once activated, your WhatsApp usage will be deducted from the WhatsApp bundle before any other available data bundle.

You can continue sending messages, making WhatsApp voice and video calls, and sharing media until the bundle is depleted or expires.

Open WhatsApp and start using the service

Monitor your remaining bundle balance

Purchase another bundle when your current one expires

Also Read: How to Buy Airtime with a Mr Price Account