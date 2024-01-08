fbpx
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Check 2023 KCSE Results

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    top kcpe candidate
    Education CS Ezekiel Machogu. [COURTESY]

    Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has released the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2023 results.

    The results were released after presenting them to President William Ruto at the Eldoret State Lodge.

    903,260 students sat for the exams last year.

    Candidates can access their results online by visiting the Kenya National Examinations Council portal.

    Click on the KCSE results tab, select the year the student sat the exam and enter the index number.

    The results should show on the resultant screen after you click submit.

    Results checked via the KNEC portal can be printed.

    “Individual 2023 KCSE candidates’ examination results will be accessed online through a link on the KNEC website or directly through the URL: www.results.knec.ac.ke,” said KNEC.

    “You will be required to enter the candidate’s index number and the name (s) as per the registration data for the 2023 KCSE examination.”

    This year, candidates will not access the results through the SMS code.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    How To Search For A Car On NTSA In Kenya

    How To Check 2023 KCSE Results

     
    How To Search In Excel: A Step-By-Step Guide

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X