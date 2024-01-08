How To Check 2023 KCSE Results

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has released the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2023 results.

The results were released after presenting them to President William Ruto at the Eldoret State Lodge.

903,260 students sat for the exams last year.

Candidates can access their results online by visiting the Kenya National Examinations Council portal.

Click on the KCSE results tab, select the year the student sat the exam and enter the index number.

The results should show on the resultant screen after you click submit.

Results checked via the KNEC portal can be printed.

“Individual 2023 KCSE candidates’ examination results will be accessed online through a link on the KNEC website or directly through the URL: www.results.knec.ac.ke,” said KNEC.

“You will be required to enter the candidate’s index number and the name (s) as per the registration data for the 2023 KCSE examination.”

This year, candidates will not access the results through the SMS code.