How to Check Your NHIF Number: A Step-by-Step Guide

Your NHIF (National Hospital Insurance Fund) number is an essential identification that allows you to access healthcare benefits and services in Kenya.

If you’re looking to check your NHIF number, follow these simple steps:

Method 1: Checking NHIF Number Online

Access the NHIF Website

Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the official NHIF website at https://www.nhif.or.ke/.

Click on “Self Care” Portal

On the NHIF homepage, locate and click on the “Self Care” portal. This will take you to the online self-service platform.

Login or Register

If you already have an account, log in using your credentials. If not, you’ll need to register by providing your personal details, including your NHIF card number, ID/passport number, and phone number.

Access Your NHIF Number

Once logged in, you should be able to view your NHIF number on your profile page. It might also be listed as your NHIF account number.

Method 2: Contact NHIF Customer Care

Dial NHIF Customer Care Number

Dial the NHIF customer care number: 0800720601 (for Safaricom users) or 020-2723255 (for other networks).

Follow the Prompts

Listen to the automated voice prompts and select the appropriate options to reach the NHIF customer care representative.

Provide Your Information

When connected to a representative, provide your personal details such as your ID/passport number and full name.

Let them know you want to check your NHIF number.

Receive Your NHIF Number

The customer care representative will assist you in retrieving your NHIF number and provide you with the necessary information.

Method 3: Visit an NHIF Office

Locate an NHIF Office

Find the nearest NHIF office in your area. You can use the NHIF branch locator on their website or inquire through customer care.

Visit the Office

Visit the NHIF office in person and bring your NHIF card, ID/passport, and any other necessary identification documents.

Request Your NHIF Number

Inform the NHIF staff that you’d like to check your NHIF number. They will assist you in retrieving the information.

Remember that your NHIF number is a confidential piece of information, so always ensure you’re using secure and official channels to access it. If you encounter any challenges or have questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to NHIF customer care for assistance.

