Learning how to convert lowercase to uppercase in Excel is useful when working with names, addresses, customer records, employee information, and other data. Instead of typing everything again, you can use Excel’s built-in functions to change lowercase letters into capital letters within seconds. There are several methods you can use, depending on whether you want to convert one cell or an entire column.

The UPPER function is the easiest way to change lowercase text into uppercase letters in Excel.

Follow these instructions:

Open your Excel worksheet.

Identify the cell containing the lowercase text.

Click an empty cell where you want the converted text to appear.

Type the formula =UPPER(A1), replacing A1 with the cell containing your text.

Press Enter.

For example, if cell A1 contains john kamau, the formula =UPPER(A1) will produce JOHN KAMAU.

Convert an Entire Column to Uppercase

If you have many names or words in one column, you do not need to convert them individually.

Follow these steps:

Open your Excel worksheet.

Assume your lowercase data is in column A, starting from A2.

Click cell B2.

Enter the formula =UPPER(A2).

Press Enter.

Move your cursor to the bottom-right corner of cell B2.

Drag the small square down to apply the formula to the remaining rows.

Excel will convert all the corresponding entries into uppercase letters.

Replace the Original Text with Uppercase

After using the UPPER function, you may want to replace the original lowercase entries with the converted text.

Here is how:

Select all the cells containing the uppercase results.

Press Ctrl + C to copy them.

Select the original cells.

Right-click and choose Paste Special.

Select Values.

Click OK.

The original lowercase text will be replaced with uppercase text.

Use Flash Fill to Convert Text

Flash Fill is another useful Excel feature that can recognise a pattern and apply it to other entries.

Follow these instructions:

Enter the first name in uppercase in the column next to your original data.

Click the next cell below it.

Press Ctrl + E on your keyboard.

Excel will attempt to identify the pattern and convert the remaining entries.

For example, if the original column contains mary wanjiku, type MARY WANJIKU in the adjacent column. Flash Fill can use this example to convert similar entries.

Convert Lowercase to Uppercase Using VBA

For users who regularly work with large spreadsheets, VBA can automate text conversion.

Follow these steps:

Press Alt + F11 to open the Visual Basic Editor.

Click Insert and select Module.

Enter the following code:

Sub ConvertToUppercase()

Dim cell As Range

For Each cell In Selection

If Not cell.HasFormula And Not IsEmpty(cell) Then

cell.Value = UCase(cell.Value)

End If

Next cell

End Sub

Close the editor.

Select the cells you want to convert.

Press Alt + F8.

Select ConvertToUppercase and click Run.

The selected text cells will be converted into uppercase letters. Save a backup before running a macro that changes your original data.

Also Read: How to Convert PDF to Word