Learning how to turn Keep Inventory on in Aternos is useful when you want players on your Minecraft server to retain their items after dying. Normally, players drop their weapons, tools, armour, and collected resources when they die. However, enabling Keep Inventory allows everyone to keep their belongings and continue playing without losing their progress.

First, you need to access your Aternos server dashboard.

Follow these instructions:

Open the Aternos website.

Log in using your account details.

Select the Minecraft server you want to configure.

Make sure you have access to the server settings.

Open the Console

The Aternos console allows you to enter commands and manage your Minecraft server.

To access it:

Open your server dashboard.

Click Console from the left-hand menu.

Check whether your server is online.

Wait until the console is ready to receive commands.

Enter the Keep Inventory Command

Once your server is running, enter the following command in the Aternos console:

gamerule keepInventory true

Press Enter to execute the command.

If the command is successful, Keep Inventory will be activated for your Minecraft world.

Note: When using the Aternos console, do not include the forward slash (/) before the command.

Enable Keep Inventory Using the In-Game Chat

You can also activate the setting directly inside Minecraft if you have operator permissions.

Follow these steps:

Join your Aternos Minecraft server.

Open the chat window.

Type /gamerule keepInventory true.

Press Enter.

The command should activate the setting if you have the required permissions.

Test Whether Keep Inventory Is Working

After activating the setting, you should test it to confirm that everything is working correctly.

Join your Minecraft server.

Collect a few items.

Allow your character to die.

Respawn in the world.

Open your inventory.

If Keep Inventory is active, your items should still be there.

Turn Off Keep Inventory

If you want players to start dropping their items after death again, enter this command in the Aternos console:

gamerule keepInventory false

Press Enter to apply the change.

Your server will return to the normal item-dropping behaviour.

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