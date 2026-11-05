Learning how to turn Keep Inventory on in RLCraft is useful if you want to keep your weapons, armour, tools, and collected resources after dying. RLCraft is a challenging Minecraft modpack where losing your inventory can make survival difficult. Fortunately, you can activate Keep Inventory using commands if cheats or the required server permissions are available.
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Open Your RLCraft World
Start by opening the RLCraft world where you want to activate Keep Inventory.
Follow these instructions:
- Launch your Minecraft launcher.
- Select the RLCraft modpack.
- Click Play.
- Choose Singleplayer.
- Open the world where you want to enable Keep Inventory.
If you are playing on a multiplayer server, you may need administrator or operator permissions.
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Enable Cheats in Singleplayer
If cheats are disabled in your existing world, you can temporarily enable them through the Open to LAN option.
Follow these steps:
- Press Esc while inside your world.
- Select Open to LAN.
- Find Allow Cheats.
- Change the setting to ON.
- Click Start LAN World.
Your world will now allow commands during that LAN session.
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Open the Chat Window
Once cheats are enabled, open the Minecraft chat window.
On a computer, press T on your keyboard.
The chat window will appear, allowing you to enter commands.
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Enter the Keep Inventory Command
Type the following command:
/gamerule keepInventory true
Press Enter to execute it.
If the command is accepted, your RLCraft world should now retain your inventory when you die.
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Test Whether Keep Inventory Is Working
You can confirm that the setting is active by testing it.
- Collect a few items.
- Make sure the command has been activated.
- Allow your character to die.
- Respawn in your world.
- Open your inventory.
Your items should remain with you if the game rule is working correctly.
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Enable Keep Inventory on an RLCraft Server
If you play RLCraft on a multiplayer server, you need permission to change the game rule.
If you are using Aternos:
- Log in to your Aternos account.
- Select your RLCraft server.
- Start the server.
- Open the Console.
- Enter gamerule keepInventory true.
- Press Enter.
If the command does not work, check whether you have the required permissions and whether your server software supports the command.
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Turn Keep Inventory Off
If you want to return to the normal RLCraft survival experience, open the chat window or server console and enter:
/gamerule keepInventory false
Press Enter to disable the setting.
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