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    How to Turn Keep Inventory On in RLCraft

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Learning how to turn Keep Inventory on in RLCraft is useful if you want to keep your weapons, armour, tools, and collected How To Unfreeze A Laptop

    Learning how to turn Keep Inventory on in RLCraft is useful if you want to keep your weapons, armour, tools, and collected resources after dying. RLCraft is a challenging Minecraft modpack where losing your inventory can make survival difficult. Fortunately, you can activate Keep Inventory using commands if cheats or the required server permissions are available.

    1. Open Your RLCraft World

    Start by opening the RLCraft world where you want to activate Keep Inventory.

    Follow these instructions:

    • Launch your Minecraft launcher.
    • Select the RLCraft modpack.
    • Click Play.
    • Choose Singleplayer.
    • Open the world where you want to enable Keep Inventory.

    If you are playing on a multiplayer server, you may need administrator or operator permissions.

    1. Enable Cheats in Singleplayer

    If cheats are disabled in your existing world, you can temporarily enable them through the Open to LAN option.

    Follow these steps:

    • Press Esc while inside your world.
    • Select Open to LAN.
    • Find Allow Cheats.
    • Change the setting to ON.
    • Click Start LAN World.

    Your world will now allow commands during that LAN session.

    1. Open the Chat Window

    Once cheats are enabled, open the Minecraft chat window.

    On a computer, press T on your keyboard.

    The chat window will appear, allowing you to enter commands.

    1. Enter the Keep Inventory Command

    Type the following command:

    /gamerule keepInventory true

    Press Enter to execute it.

    If the command is accepted, your RLCraft world should now retain your inventory when you die.

    1. Test Whether Keep Inventory Is Working

    You can confirm that the setting is active by testing it.

    • Collect a few items.
    • Make sure the command has been activated.
    • Allow your character to die.
    • Respawn in your world.
    • Open your inventory.

    Your items should remain with you if the game rule is working correctly.

    1. Enable Keep Inventory on an RLCraft Server

    If you play RLCraft on a multiplayer server, you need permission to change the game rule.

    If you are using Aternos:

    • Log in to your Aternos account.
    • Select your RLCraft server.
    • Start the server.
    • Open the Console.
    • Enter gamerule keepInventory true.
    • Press Enter.

    If the command does not work, check whether you have the required permissions and whether your server software supports the command.

    1. Turn Keep Inventory Off

    If you want to return to the normal RLCraft survival experience, open the chat window or server console and enter:

    /gamerule keepInventory false

    Press Enter to disable the setting.

    Also Read: How to Convert PDF to Word

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    Damaris Gatwiri is a digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion.

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