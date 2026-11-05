How to Turn On Professional Mode on Facebook

Turning on Professional Mode on Facebook allows you to use your personal profile to build an audience, grow your online presence, and access creator tools. It provides features such as professional insights, follower growth information, and monetisation opportunities for eligible users. If you want to become a content creator or grow your Facebook audience, enabling Professional Mode is a useful place to start.

The first thing you need to do is access your personal Facebook profile.

Follow these instructions:

Open the Facebook application or website.

Log in to your account.

Tap your profile picture.

Select your name to open your personal profile.

Find the Professional Mode Option

Once your profile is open, look for the Professional Mode setting.

Tap the three dots (…) below your profile name.

Look through the available profile options.

Find Turn on professional mode.

Select the option to continue.

Activate Professional Mode

After selecting the option, Facebook will display information about Professional Mode.

Follow these steps:

Read the information provided.

Review the features available.

Tap Turn on or Enable.

Follow any additional instructions displayed on your screen.

Professional Mode should now be activated on your profile.

Set Up Your Professional Profile

After activation, take time to organise your profile so visitors can understand the content you share.

Consider doing the following:

Add a clear and professional profile picture.

Upload an appropriate cover photo.

Write an informative bio.

Choose the content categories that describe your interests.

Review your public profile information.

Check Your Professional Dashboard

The Professional Dashboard gives you access to tools that help you understand your account’s performance.

You can use it to:

Monitor the growth of your followers.

Check how your posts are performing.

View audience engagement.

Access creator tools.

Check eligibility for available monetisation features.

What to Do If You Cannot Find Professional Mode

If the Turn on professional mode option is missing, try the following:

Update your Facebook application.

Open your personal profile rather than a Facebook Page.

Check the three-dot menu again.

Log out and log back into Facebook.

Try accessing Facebook using a computer browser.

Professional Mode availability may depend on account eligibility and Facebook’s current feature rollout.

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