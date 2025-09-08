Fractions are often needed when preparing assignments, reports, or mathematical documents. Microsoft Word provides different ways to write fractions clearly and neatly. Knowing how to use the built-in tools helps make your work look professional and easy to read. Here is how to write fractions in Word.

Use AutoFormat for Common Fractions

Word automatically converts simple fractions like 1/2, 1/4, and 3/4 into fraction characters (½, ¼, ¾). To use this, just type the fraction normally, and it will change automatically if AutoFormat is enabled.

Insert Fraction Symbols

If AutoFormat doesn’t work, you can insert a fraction symbol manually. Go to Insert > Symbol > More Symbols, then look under the “Number Forms” subset. Here, you’ll find pre-made fractions you can insert into your text.

Use the Equation Tool

For more complex fractions like 5/8 or 7/12, use the Equation Tool. Go to Insert > Equation > Fraction. Choose the fraction style you want (stacked or slashed) and type in your numbers. This method keeps fractions neat and properly formatted.

Create Custom Fractions

When Word does not have a ready-made symbol, you can make your own fraction using the Equation Editor. Type the numerator, insert a fraction line, and then add the denominator. This works for any fraction, no matter how complex.

Use Keyboard Shortcuts

You can also use keyboard shortcuts for equations. Press Alt + = to open the equation box, then type \frac{a}{b} to create a fraction with “a” as the numerator and “b” as the denominator. This is especially useful for writing multiple fractions quickly.

Keep Formatting Consistent

If your document contains many fractions, make sure they all use the same format. Mixing symbols, slashes, and stacked fractions can make the text look untidy. Consistency improves readability.

