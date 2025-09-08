Adding text to a picture in Microsoft Word is useful for creating posters, labels, projects, or presentations. Word has built-in tools that let you insert and style text directly over images. This makes it easy to combine visuals and words in one document without needing advanced design software. Here is how to write on a picture in word.

Insert the Picture

Open your Word document and go to Insert > Pictures. Choose the image from your computer or online source. Once inserted, adjust the size and position of the picture to fit your document layout.

Change Text Wrapping

To make writing possible over the picture, you need to change the text wrapping. Click on the picture, select Wrap Text, and choose Behind Text or In Front of Text. This allows text boxes or typing to appear on top of the image.

Use a Text Box

Go to Insert > Text Box and draw a box where you want the words to appear. Type your text inside the box. You can move, resize, or rotate the box to position the text perfectly over the picture.

Remove Text Box Borders

By default, a text box has a border. To remove it, click on the box, go to Format Shape, and select No Outline. This makes the text look like it’s written directly on the picture without any frame.

Customize Text Style

Change font type, size, and color to make the words visible against the picture background. Use bold or shadow effects for better contrast. Choose colors that stand out without clashing with the image.

Use WordArt for Creative Text

If you want more decorative writing, go to Insert > WordArt. Select a style and type your text. WordArt lets you add curved, shadowed, or colorful designs, which can make the picture more attractive.

Lock the Layout

Once your text is in place, you can lock the position of the picture and text box so they don’t shift when editing the document. Right-click the objects, select Group, and lock them together.

