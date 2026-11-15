KeNHA Announces Temporary Closure of Eldoret Bypass on November 21

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of part of the Eldoret Bypass (A8 North) on Saturday, November 21, 2026, to facilitate the second edition of the Turbo Pedal Cycling event.

The closure will affect the road section between Cheplaskei and Maili Tisa, passing through Kapseret and Simat, from 6am to 3pm.

In a statement issued on Sunday, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the temporary closure was necessary to allow the cycling event to take place.

Motorists using the affected section have been advised to take the Cheplaskei–Uganda Road through Eldoret City to Maili Tisa as an alternative route.

“Motorists are further advised to be cautious, observe and comply with all temporary traffic signs and traffic control measures, as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on this road section,” Kimeli said.